New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 24,700 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 466.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock worth $1,276,173,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock worth $517,715,000 after purchasing an additional 491,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock worth $323,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This represents a 46.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

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Vertiv Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE VRT opened at $327.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $379.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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