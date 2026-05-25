New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 357,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.2%

ACI stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.49 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Albertsons Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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