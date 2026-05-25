New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 19,545 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,978 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $116.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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