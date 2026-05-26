New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 19,887 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,743 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is 158.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

Insider Transactions at W.P. Carey

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of W.P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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