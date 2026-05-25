New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 6,867 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.5% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $996.73 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $582.50 and a one year high of $1,005.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $892.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $885.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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