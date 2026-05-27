New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys New Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.36.

View Our Latest Report on MTSI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $1,028,919.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,654,351.64. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 78,046 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $409.68 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $286.28 and its 200-day moving average is $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 177.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $413.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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