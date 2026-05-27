New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 1,020.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in MKS were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MKS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $959,477,000 after acquiring an additional 295,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MKS by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $156,602,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MKS by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $97,635,000 after acquiring an additional 301,223 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MKS by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 878,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $87,249,000 after acquiring an additional 340,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MKS by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $105,235,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.20, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,555. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 8,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total transaction of $2,779,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $315.48. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,743. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKSI

MKS Trading Up 4.2%

MKSI opened at $334.11 on Wednesday. MKS Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $334.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.65 and a 200-day moving average of $221.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. MKS's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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