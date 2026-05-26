New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,061 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,737 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1%

JCI opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

View Our Latest Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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