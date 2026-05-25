New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $48.99 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.1% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $48,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $190.03 and a fifty-two week high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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