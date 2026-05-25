New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,729 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $328.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $326.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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