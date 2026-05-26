New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 13,738 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,045 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here