New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 42,339 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 25,505.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,505 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,339 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Leidos were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Leidos alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $242,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 64.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $241,256,000 after acquiring an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2,924.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 405,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,095,000 after acquiring an additional 391,784 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 663.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 355,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 21.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $223,731,000 after acquiring an additional 250,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $126.11 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Leidos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leidos wasn't on the list.

While Leidos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here