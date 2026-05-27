New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total value of $889,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,340. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,352 shares of company stock worth $53,724,598. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,886.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,666.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,306.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $465.05 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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