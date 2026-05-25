New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 23,691 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,460 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 23,691 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,598,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,080,314 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $202,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 247,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,155 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 252,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $204.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $208.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.07.

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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