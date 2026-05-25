New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 28,543 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,185 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 28,543 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in DexCom were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in DexCom by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.21.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $379,990. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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