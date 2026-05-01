New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,790 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,329 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of AppLovin worth $145,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company's stock worth $17,930,776,000 after buying an additional 7,051,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company's stock worth $8,516,471,000 after buying an additional 6,237,051 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,108,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company's stock worth $2,792,355,000 after buying an additional 1,381,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,899,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $446.35 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.80 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $437.77 and its 200 day moving average is $536.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. AppLovin's quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $30,549,749.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. Weiss Ratings cut AppLovin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price target on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AppLovin from $543.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $673.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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