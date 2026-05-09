New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 237,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,670,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:GTM opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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