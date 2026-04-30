New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $212,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $8,893,000. ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 149.6% during the third quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 8.5%

NYSE CAT traded up $68.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $878.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,835,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $408.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $744.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.02 and a fifty-two week high of $889.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS and revenue topped Wall Street forecasts, driving the move higher. Read More.

Q1 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS and revenue topped Wall Street forecasts, driving the move higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong sales across construction and power segments, with construction‑industries sales notably up, underpin confidence in continued order strength and backlog. Read More.

Strong sales across construction and power segments, with construction‑industries sales notably up, underpin confidence in continued order strength and backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management returned capital aggressively in Q1 (~$5.7B in buybacks/dividends), supporting EPS and shareholder yield. Read More.

Management returned capital aggressively in Q1 (~$5.7B in buybacks/dividends), supporting EPS and shareholder yield. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Power & energy growth catalyst — a framework agreement with PROPWR to supply up to 2.1 GW of generation assets expands Caterpillar’s addressable market in data centers and industrial power. Read More.

Power & energy growth catalyst — a framework agreement with PROPWR to supply up to 2.1 GW of generation assets expands Caterpillar’s addressable market in data centers and industrial power. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts were broadly positioned for a beat coming into the print; some brokerages have nudged FY estimates higher, reflecting the stronger quarter but also raising expectations. Read More.

Analysts were broadly positioned for a beat coming into the print; some brokerages have nudged FY estimates higher, reflecting the stronger quarter but also raising expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: broader indices are reacting to big‑cap tech beats and commodity moves this morning — Caterpillar’s performance is helped by sector and market tailwinds. Read More.

Market context: broader indices are reacting to big‑cap tech beats and commodity moves this morning — Caterpillar’s performance is helped by sector and market tailwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and margin risks — some analysts caution that premium multiple and rising costs could limit upside if demand softens or margins compress. Investors should weigh the beat against a lofty valuation. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $767.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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