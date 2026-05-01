New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $79,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 741.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 825 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,401,024. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $195.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day moving average is $205.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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