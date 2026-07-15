New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the company's stock after selling 138,861 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in MasterBrand were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,014 shares of the company's stock worth $31,694,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David D. Petratis acquired 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $102,197.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $616,650.30. This represents a 19.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Alan Kendrick sold 26,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $236,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 241,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,179,818.30. The trade was a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,587 shares of company stock valued at $696,347. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MBC opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -445.03 and a beta of 1.38. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. MasterBrand had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $591.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. MasterBrand's revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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