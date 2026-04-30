New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 58,601 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $1,019,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $375.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,844,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,632,074. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.00 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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