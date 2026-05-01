New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,486 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 23,530 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $97,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ConocoPhillips alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $4,318,239,000 after buying an additional 7,037,873 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $979,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,994,674 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $1,228,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,010 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $135,265,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 589,980 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $55,228,000 after purchasing an additional 735,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $126.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.21. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $888,657.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $685,488.70. The trade was a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. This represents a 66.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here