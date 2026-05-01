New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,470 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,706 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Southern worth $68,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $96.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $83.09 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Southern had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Southern's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Southern from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $96.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $104.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SO

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,416,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,015,205.34. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 6,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $643,891.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,973,740. The trade was a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Southern this week:

Southern Profile

Southern Company NYSE: SO is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern's principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

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