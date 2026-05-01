New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $125.63 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,390 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $125,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations: S&P Global reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, with revenue up year-over-year and management setting FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–19.65, supporting fundamentals and forward visibility. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 results topped expectations: S&P Global reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, with revenue up year-over-year and management setting FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–19.65, supporting fundamentals and forward visibility. Positive Sentiment: Major broker price-target lifts: Morgan Stanley bumped its PT to $557 (keeps overweight) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $550 (overweight), signaling institutional confidence and potential upside. Morgan Stanley Lift JPMorgan Adjusts PT

Major broker price-target lifts: Morgan Stanley bumped its PT to $557 (keeps overweight) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $550 (overweight), signaling institutional confidence and potential upside. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves in energy: S&P Global announced strategic innovations and changes in its upstream energy business aimed at improving its footprint in energy markets — a potential long-term revenue driver if execution succeeds. Strategic Innovations in Upstream Energy

Strategic moves in energy: S&P Global announced strategic innovations and changes in its upstream energy business aimed at improving its footprint in energy markets — a potential long-term revenue driver if execution succeeds. Positive Sentiment: Global expansion: The firm opened a new Gurugram office as it expands its India hub, supporting talent scale and cost diversification in a key growth region. India Hub Expansion

Global expansion: The firm opened a new Gurugram office as it expands its India hub, supporting talent scale and cost diversification in a key growth region. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: CEO Martina Cheung will present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference (May 5), providing fresh management commentary but no immediate material news. Barclays Conference

Investor access: CEO Martina Cheung will present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference (May 5), providing fresh management commentary but no immediate material news. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary: Recent analyst write-ups and previews are providing varied takes on S&P Global’s positioning vs. peers; useful for context but not single‑handedly market-moving. Analysts Offer Insights

Industry commentary: Recent analyst write-ups and previews are providing varied takes on S&P Global’s positioning vs. peers; useful for context but not single‑handedly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Energy headwinds and market volatility cited in post‑earnings commentary could pressure parts of the business and investor sentiment, tempering the upside from the beat. Q1 Deep Dive

Energy headwinds and market volatility cited in post‑earnings commentary could pressure parts of the business and investor sentiment, tempering the upside from the beat. Negative Sentiment: Minor analyst downgrade to estimates: Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast very slightly, signaling some caution among brokers even as consensus remains close to management guidance. (Report summary)

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $431.68 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.37. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $550.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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