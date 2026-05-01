New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $130.25 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,441 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 26,226 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $130,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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