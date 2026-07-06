New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,212 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,164 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,114,000 after buying an additional 4,704,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $151,765,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $110,523,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock worth $473,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,192,000 after purchasing an additional 809,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $110.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. This represents a 44.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,904. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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