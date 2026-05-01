New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $142.34 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,503 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of GE Vernova worth $142,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 300.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 238.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,084.60 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $919.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $744.21. The company has a market cap of $291.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.47 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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