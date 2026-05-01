New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $167.31 Million Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,441 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of McDonald's worth $167,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price target on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald's from $335.00 to $334.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.93.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $341.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $314.29 and its 200 day moving average is $311.73. The firm has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total value of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,990 shares of company stock worth $23,824,113 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here