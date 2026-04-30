New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $183.92 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,442 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Lam Research worth $183,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.94.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 136,896 shares of company stock worth $31,213,349 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
More Lam Research News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and bullish guidance: Lam reported $1.47 EPS on $5.84B revenue (both above estimates) and set Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.50–1.80, reinforcing the AI/memory demand narrative that underpins medium‑term growth. Analyst Upgrades PT on Lam Research
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple brokers have raised targets (examples cited include New Street, Deutsche Bank, Needham, Evercore), supporting investor optimism and signaling continued upside expectations. Analyst Upgrades PT on Lam Research
- Positive Sentiment: Street estimate revisions: Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS views, reflecting improved earnings visibility (Erste lifted FY2026 to ~$5.66 and FY2027 to $7.74), which can support re‑rating on fundamentals. MarketBeat LRCX Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and momentum coverage: Zacks, TipRanks and others highlight LRCX as a momentum/AI play — helpful for flows but some pieces caution aggregate broker optimism, leaving timing debates among investors. Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lam
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: Chief Legal Officer Ava Harter sold ~6,010 shares (~$1.55M), a disclosure that can trigger short‑term investor caution even if not large relative to total float. SEC Filing — Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Sector pullback & geopolitical risk: A broader semiconductor selloff driven by questions about AI spending sustainability and US‑China tech frictions pressured peers and LRCX today, increasing short‑term volatility. Semiconductor Pullback After Geopolitical Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Customer/order risk flagged: BofA notes Lam gained share but warned Hua Hong orders may cease — a potential headwind for regional demand if exposure persists. BofA: Hua Hong Orders May Cease
Lam Research Trading Up 2.4%
LRCX stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $318.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $275.84.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.
Lam Research Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.
While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise. Get This Free Report