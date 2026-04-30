New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $183.92 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,442 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Lam Research worth $183,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 136,896 shares of company stock worth $31,213,349 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.4%

LRCX stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $318.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $275.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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