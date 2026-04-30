New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $256.69 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,984 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 33,427 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in Oracle were worth $256,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,888,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,108,730. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $467.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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