New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $56.97 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,236 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 9,841 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $56,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $403.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.96. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $207.84 and a twelve month high of $404.03. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. FedEx's payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $479.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $425.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $398.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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