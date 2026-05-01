New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.81 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,571 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $57,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,287,546,000 after buying an additional 578,242 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after acquiring an additional 859,171 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $690,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,030,406 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $528,709,000 after purchasing an additional 429,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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