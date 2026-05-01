New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $68.23 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,269 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of DoorDash worth $68,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,617,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,823 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $267,463,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,667,000 after purchasing an additional 980,148 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,154,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,296,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,160,529,000 after buying an additional 909,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $158,898,314.52. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,406 shares of company stock valued at $16,639,624 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day moving average of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm's revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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