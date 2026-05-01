New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $83.80 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,266 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $83,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 98,931 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,266 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,431 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $518.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $617.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $632.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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