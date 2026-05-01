New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $98.69 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301,650 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 86,759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $98,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0%

Comcast stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Comcast's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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