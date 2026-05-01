New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 14,648 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,906 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $127,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Amphenol News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and upbeat guidance — Amphenol reported record Q1 sales and adjusted EPS above guidance ($1.06 vs. ~$0.95 est.), with orders and net income rising sharply; management raised Q2 revenue and EPS guidance citing strong demand from IT/datacom and AI data‑center buildouts. BusinessWire: Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and upbeat guidance — Amphenol reported record Q1 sales and adjusted EPS above guidance ($1.06 vs. ~$0.95 est.), with orders and net income rising sharply; management raised Q2 revenue and EPS guidance citing strong demand from IT/datacom and AI data‑center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Market read as AI/data‑center tailwind — Coverage and call highlights emphasize sustained connectivity demand for AI infrastructure, which underpins the stronger Q2 revenue outlook. This is the main bullish catalyst driving momentum. Reuters: Forecasts on AI demand

Market read as AI/data‑center tailwind — Coverage and call highlights emphasize sustained connectivity demand for AI infrastructure, which underpins the stronger Q2 revenue outlook. This is the main bullish catalyst driving momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lift targets and ratings — JPMorgan raised its PT to $200 (overweight) and Truist raised its PT to $200 (buy), signaling ~35% upside from current levels and reinforcing the post‑earnings optimism. Benzinga: Price Target Raises

Analysts lift targets and ratings — JPMorgan raised its PT to $200 (overweight) and Truist raised its PT to $200 (buy), signaling ~35% upside from current levels and reinforcing the post‑earnings optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary on AI positioning — Coverage (industry writeups) highlights Amphenol’s growing role in AI infrastructure connectivity, supporting secular growth expectations. InsiderMonkey: AI infrastructure analysis

Analyst commentary on AI positioning — Coverage (industry writeups) highlights Amphenol’s growing role in AI infrastructure connectivity, supporting secular growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript details — Management discussed acquisition impacts (inventory step‑up amortization from Connectivity & Cable Solutions) and operational drivers; full transcript available for parsing by investors. Yahoo: Q1 Earnings Transcript

Earnings call/transcript details — Management discussed acquisition impacts (inventory step‑up amortization from Connectivity & Cable Solutions) and operational drivers; full transcript available for parsing by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Order book and revenue mix — Company reported large order backlog (~$9.4B cited in coverage) supporting near‑term revenue but investors should monitor integration and margin effects from recent acquisitions. QuiverQuant: Orders and analysis

Order book and revenue mix — Company reported large order backlog (~$9.4B cited in coverage) supporting near‑term revenue but investors should monitor integration and margin effects from recent acquisitions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Quiver/coverage flagged significant insider sales by several senior executives in recent months, which can weigh on sentiment even as one director made a small purchase. QuiverQuant: Insider trading

Insider selling — Quiver/coverage flagged significant insider sales by several senior executives in recent months, which can weigh on sentiment even as one director made a small purchase. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options and mixed top‑line reading — There was a large spike in put volume and Q1 revenue came in slightly under some estimates ($7.62B vs. ~$7.66B), which may have prompted short‑term hedging and profit‑taking after the rally. (See market summaries and options note.)

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.90. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here