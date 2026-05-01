New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,443 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $137,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,391,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 58.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,459.25. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett/Berkshire continues to collect meaningful dividends from its stake in Capital One, underscoring large-shareholder confidence and steady cash returns to owners. Article Title

Warren Buffett/Berkshire continues to collect meaningful dividends from its stake in Capital One, underscoring large-shareholder confidence and steady cash returns to owners. Positive Sentiment: Capital One will receive new deposit flow from a partner offering 3.0% interest on exchange funds held with Capital One — a potential source of low-cost funding/Deposit growth if those balances stick. Article Title

Capital One will receive new deposit flow from a partner offering 3.0% interest on exchange funds held with Capital One — a potential source of low-cost funding/Deposit growth if those balances stick. Neutral Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn trimmed its price target for COF from $290 to $275 but kept a "buy" rating — still signaling upside, though slightly less bullish than before. Article Title

Rothschild & Co Redburn trimmed its price target for COF from $290 to $275 but kept a "buy" rating — still signaling upside, though slightly less bullish than before. Neutral Sentiment: A market feature on undervalued names mentions stocks to consider in the current macro backdrop — a generic context piece that may prompt some value-seeking flows but doesn’t present company-specific news. Article Title

A market feature on undervalued names mentions stocks to consider in the current macro backdrop — a generic context piece that may prompt some value-seeking flows but doesn’t present company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Capital One secured final approval for a $425 million class-action settlement over savings-product pricing; the company will align rates across affected accounts and pay compensation — an earnings/headline cost and potential funding/competitive pressure. Article Title

Capital One secured final approval for a $425 million class-action settlement over savings-product pricing; the company will align rates across affected accounts and pay compensation — an earnings/headline cost and potential funding/competitive pressure. Negative Sentiment: Hedge-fund manager Stephen Mandel (Lone Pine) trimmed his stake in COF — a modest negative signal that can spur some selling or caution among other institutional investors. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7%

COF opened at $192.12 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.98 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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