New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,138 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of W.P. Carey worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in W.P. Carey by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,638,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in W.P. Carey by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 135,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund PDN acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $2,851,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $76.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The company's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is currently 160.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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