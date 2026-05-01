New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,564 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,543 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $63,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 52.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $182.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised outlook — AMT reported AFFO of $2.84 (above estimates) and revenue of $2.74B; management raised full‑year outlook, driving investor confidence. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised outlook — AMT reported AFFO of $2.84 (above estimates) and revenue of $2.74B; management raised full‑year outlook, driving investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center momentum — CoreSite rolled out 100Gbps across its Open Cloud Exchange to support AI/ML high‑bandwidth workloads; management cites this segment as a growth driver. Read More.

Data‑center momentum — CoreSite rolled out 100Gbps across its Open Cloud Exchange to support AI/ML high‑bandwidth workloads; management cites this segment as a growth driver. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside — several firms raised targets or ratings (Truist, Scotiabank, Sanford/Bernstein, Citizens/JMP among others), signaling institutional support for AMT’s growth story. Read More.

Analyst upside — several firms raised targets or ratings (Truist, Scotiabank, Sanford/Bernstein, Citizens/JMP among others), signaling institutional support for AMT’s growth story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $245 to $240 but kept an overweight stance — still a sizable upside, so the move is more of a calibration than a negative re‑rating. Read More.

JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $245 to $240 but kept an overweight stance — still a sizable upside, so the move is more of a calibration than a negative re‑rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed/varied brokerage views — RBC reaffirmed sector perform ($195), Barclays & Mizuho issued mixed notes; analysts differ on regional/margin risks versus long‑run growth. Read More.

Mixed/varied brokerage views — RBC reaffirmed sector perform ($195), Barclays & Mizuho issued mixed notes; analysts differ on regional/margin risks versus long‑run growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold small lots under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (minor ownership reduction); typical for planned programs and not an immediate red flag for fundamentals. Read More.

Insider selling disclosed — EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold small lots under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (minor ownership reduction); typical for planned programs and not an immediate red flag for fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Critical analyst commentary — a Seeking Alpha piece argued the stock lacks catalysts to re‑rate and flagged margin/valuation concerns, which may fuel short‑term profit‑taking by some investors. Read More.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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