New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,451 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,613 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $159,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock worth $2,907,726 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $581.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts for ISRG (FY2026 to $8.56 and FY2027 to $9.83), reflecting increased analyst confidence in Intuitive’s multi-year profit trajectory and supporting upside versus consensus.

Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts for ISRG (FY2026 to $8.56 and FY2027 to $9.83), reflecting increased analyst confidence in Intuitive’s multi-year profit trajectory and supporting upside versus consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 and buyback tailwind — recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management completed a large share repurchase program, which improves EPS and supports shareholder returns. How Strong Q1 2026 Results and Completed Buyback Will Impact Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Investors

Strong Q1 and buyback tailwind — recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management completed a large share repurchase program, which improves EPS and supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Director stock sales disclosed — Director Amy L. Ladd executed sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (transactions ~ $463–$473). Scheduled plan sales reduce informational content but can add short-term supply. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Director stock sales disclosed — Director Amy L. Ladd executed sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (transactions ~ $463–$473). Scheduled plan sales reduce informational content but can add short-term supply. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed international trends — analysts flag solid out‑of‑U.S. growth overall but note near‑term pressure in China and procedure delays in Japan that could temper international expansion versus strong U.S. momentum. Is ISRG's International Weakness a Temporary Drag or Structural Risk?

Mixed international trends — analysts flag solid out‑of‑U.S. growth overall but note near‑term pressure in China and procedure delays in Japan that could temper international expansion versus strong U.S. momentum. Negative Sentiment: FDA early alert on certain SureForm stapler reloads refocused investor attention on product safety/regulatory risk; that notice — coupled with recent profit‑taking after the post‑earnings rally — is cited as a proximate cause of near‑term weakness. Intuitive Surgical slips as investors weigh recent FDA stapler notice and post-earnings expectations

FDA early alert on certain SureForm stapler reloads refocused investor attention on product safety/regulatory risk; that notice — coupled with recent profit‑taking after the post‑earnings rally — is cited as a proximate cause of near‑term weakness. Negative Sentiment: Valuation sensitivity — after a sharp post‑earnings run, some analysts trimmed price targets and investors are taking profits, increasing short‑term downside risk despite solid fundamentals.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $457.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.86 and a 200-day moving average of $515.98. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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