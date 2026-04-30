New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,235 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,235 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $276,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,159,640,000 after purchasing an additional 813,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,873,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,590 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.5%

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,564,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,307,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $229.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.31 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More.

Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More.

Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More.

Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More.

Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More.

Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More.

Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More.

Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More.

OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking — Northland cut to Market Perform and some funds (including ARK) trimmed positions after the rapid rally, amplifying near‑term selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.49.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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