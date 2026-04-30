New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,761 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 25,761 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $261,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big, bullish analyst moves are lifting momentum: D.A. Davidson initiated coverage with a Buy and a $1,000 target, arguing Micron can capture outsized AI memory demand. Read More.

Big, bullish analyst moves are lifting momentum: D.A. Davidson initiated coverage with a Buy and a $1,000 target, arguing Micron can capture outsized AI memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and kept a Buy — another top shop increasing upside expectations, reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and kept a Buy — another top shop increasing upside expectations, reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental catalyst: reports of strong HBM demand and sellouts for AI data centers support a multi‑year memory supercycle thesis that benefits Micron’s margins and revenue. Read More.

Fundamental catalyst: reports of strong HBM demand and sellouts for AI data centers support a multi‑year memory supercycle thesis that benefits Micron’s margins and revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — upbeat results/forecasts from storage and semiconductor peers (e.g., Seagate) have lifted investor confidence that enterprise AI spending will sustain memory and storage purchases. Read More.

Sector tailwind — upbeat results/forecasts from storage and semiconductor peers (e.g., Seagate) have lifted investor confidence that enterprise AI spending will sustain memory and storage purchases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side earnings/estimate revisions are nudging expectations higher (Erste/others raising FY estimates), adding support to consensus profit forecasts. Read More.

Sell‑side earnings/estimate revisions are nudging expectations higher (Erste/others raising FY estimates), adding support to consensus profit forecasts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company visibility: Micron will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech conference on May 20 — a potential information catalyst for guidance/strategy but not an earnings event. Read More.

Company visibility: Micron will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech conference on May 20 — a potential information catalyst for guidance/strategy but not an earnings event. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst interest: MU is being included in AI/tech "high-conviction" lists and ETFs, which can amplify flows but also raise correlation risk with the AI trade. Read More.

Broader analyst interest: MU is being included in AI/tech "high-conviction" lists and ETFs, which can amplify flows but also raise correlation risk with the AI trade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and rotation risk: several pieces question whether MU’s run already prices in ideal execution — articles warning "too late?" and "mid‑cycle correction" have surfaced, which can trigger profit-taking. Read More.

Valuation and rotation risk: several pieces question whether MU’s run already prices in ideal execution — articles warning "too late?" and "mid‑cycle correction" have surfaced, which can trigger profit-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution and demand-risk headlines: commentary about potential AI capex slowdowns (OpenAI reports) and a “forecast could spell trouble” angle increase tail risk; heavy insider selling noted in data summaries may also weigh on sentiment for some investors. Read More. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $478.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $7.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $510.66. 13,100,235 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,121,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $535.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.13 and a 200-day moving average of $335.19.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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