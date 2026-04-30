New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,141 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,143 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,141 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of GE Aerospace worth $264,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.89.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $5.80 on Thursday, hitting $289.37. 1,664,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,903. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $306.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $301.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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