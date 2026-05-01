New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,064 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $92,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 164.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $910.39 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $948.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $900.79. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $595.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,000.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,918.40. This trade represents a 36.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $949,940. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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