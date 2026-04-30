New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,662 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,246 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,662 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $260,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,966,904. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE PG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,471,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $341.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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