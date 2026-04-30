New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,154 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441,063 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,154 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of AbbVie worth $329,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,621 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $9.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,486,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,852. The company has a market cap of $378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $221.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.57 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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