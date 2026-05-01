New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 49,223 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,967 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 49,223 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $134,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First National Trust Co raised its position in Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 56,609 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,040,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $291,436,000 after acquiring an additional 305,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 471,268 shares of company stock worth $48,114,169 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.98 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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