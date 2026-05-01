New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,158 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,010 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $143,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

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Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $346.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.07 and a 200 day moving average of $340.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.43 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $309.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital downgraded Amgen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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