New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Sezzle by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sezzle by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 172,115 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sezzle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 6.91. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The company's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 5,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $365,322.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 223,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,950,931.70. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $100,217.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 80,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,284.42. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $3,615,409. 49.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Sezzle News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEZL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sezzle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sezzle

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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