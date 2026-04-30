New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,044 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 30,822 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $186,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $90.52. 2,710,772 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,480,752. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,100 and have sold 3,055 shares valued at $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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